Khloe Kardashian can’t believe her eyes over growing son Tatum Thompson

Khloe Kardashian seems to be finding it hard to believe that Tristan Thompson is growing up.



The 39-year-old mother of two took to Instagram on Thursday to share a bundle of her 1-year-old son’s pictures with the kid looking all grown up, flexing riding a scooter.

Tatum can be seen dressed in style, donning a pair of Nikes, grey upper with a brown jacket, having a bear embroidered on the back.

Fans rushed to point out the little one’s fashion, considering his green snapback hat, just like his Uncle Rob.

One fan commented, "His style is already impeccable, such a cutie."

Khloe also shared a picture of Tatum raising his arms standing on a rock out in the park, with another picture showing him in his playroom’s lights.

The last picture of the post also featured Khloe's 5-year-old daughter, True, enjoying colouring with her younger brother at a restaurant.

"How is he this big already?? " Khloe wrote in the caption.

Khloe shares both children with her ex, Tristan Thompson, whom she recently wished a happy 33rd birthday, welcoming Tatum via surrogate in July 2022.