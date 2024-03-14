Prince William gives befitting response to social media attacks against Kate Middleton

Kensington Palace shares new video message of Prince William

Kensington Palace has shared a new delightful video of Prince William, showing him playing with children, teasing his and Kate Middleton's haters with his genuine smile in playful way.

The Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts on Thursday posted a video of Prince William as he opened a youth charity facility in West London, captioning: "What a brilliant place@OnSideYZ's WEST is!

"This new Youth Zone for 8-19 year olds across Hammersmith and Fulham provides incredible facilities and is supported by fantastic youth workers. It's sure to become a vital resource at the heart of this community."

William tried his hand at basketball. He also attempted a game of snooker and decorating cookies with the local young people during the outing. He was full of himself and in celebrating mood.



William also spoke of his sweet wife Kate, the Princess of Wales while joining children in a training kitchen and said: 'My wife is the arty one.'

Royal expert Rebecca English also shared the post about the future King's visit, saying: the brand-new purpose-built facilities will soon be availableto young people in the area.

Prince William's sweet gestures seemingly hinted as Kate is preparing to return to the royal duty. The heir to the throne was very excited and in high spirit, shunning social media campaign against his charming wife.