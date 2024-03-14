Dua Lipa shares major updates on 3rd Album ‘Radical Optimism’

Dua Lipa reveals third album Radical Optimism release date

Radical Optimism, Dua Lipa’s third album, is officially ready and also has an official release date.



“RADICAL OPTIMISM MY 3RD STUDIO ALBUM OUT MAY 3RD 2024 SHOT BY @tyronelebon!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” the singer revealed on Instagram Wednesday, March 13, with the record’s cover art in the post.

Lipa wrote the caption over the album's cover art, which features the singer by herself in the middle of the ocean at dusk with what looks to be a shark's fin swimming close.

Lipa also shared a list of its 11 tracks, which include hits like French Exit, Anything for Love, End of an Era, Happy for You, Illusion, and more.

“A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term Radical Optimism. It’s a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life,” Lipa shared in a Wednesday statement, as per Us Weekly.

She also shed light on the gist radical optimism, which is “the philosophy that argues for looking at the good in every part of life, based on reason and evidence,” made her realize she could face anything that the universe made a problem.

“It struck me – the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm,” she said.

“At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip hop, and Britpop. It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions.”