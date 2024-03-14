Khloé Kardashian wishes ex Tristan Thompson a happy 33rd birthday

File Footage

Khloé Kardashian made it clear that she and Tristan Thompson are on good terms with a sincere birthday wish.



khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian wished her ex, Tristan Thompson, who cheated on her in the past, a happy bornday on social media as the sportsman turned 33 years old Wednesday.

“Happy birthday @realtristan13,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories with a picture of the Cleveland Cavaliers with their two children, True, 5, and Tatum, 1.

The Good American co-founder dedicated a second post with a picture of Thompson and his youngest brother, Amari, who now comes under the guardianship of the NBA player, after their mother, Andrea Thompson’s death in January 2023.

“Your mommy is proud of you,” Kardashian, 39, wrote and wished her ex happy birthday again.

Having a state of a “friendly” relationship currently, Kardashian and Thompson have had their fair share of problems.

khloekardashian/Instagram

Kardashian confessed in January to not always finding it easy to find peace with the father of her children.

“I had to learn to take control of my feelings,” she explained to tmrw magazine at the time.

“There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret,” she explained.

Thompson and Kardashian parted ways in 2021 after Maralee Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit against the former over her son, Theo.

The player later admitted to cheating and being the father.