Tom Sandoval admits he wants 'some sort of relationship' with Rachel Leviss

Tom Sandoval is still thinking about Rachel Leviss.



The co-owner of Schwartz & Sandy, 41, acknowledged on Tuesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules that he was "worried" about his ex-girlfriend while she persisted in her treatment at The Meadows, an Arizona mental health facility that she checked into to address her trauma and love addiction during the height of the Scandoval.

Lisa Vanderpump questioned Sandoval, 40, about their recent conversation, to which he replied, “No. I want to just have some sort of relationship with her, whether it's a friendship, whether it's…”

She then cut him in between and said, “I wasn’t going to tell you but I spoke to her at length.”

“I don’t know some of the things she said, she just didn't seem very happy with you,” she added.

Sandoval disclosed that his most recent chat with 29-year-old Rachel had not gone well, elucidating, “The last time that I talked to Rachel she had stated that when people get done with this program they will stay there and I told her I was like this is something you're going to have to face eventually. And the longer you stay there, the harder it's going to be.”

He continued: “And she got mad at me, of course, because it became this thing where if I didn't 100% agree with everything they said to her, I was, you know, bad for her or something.”