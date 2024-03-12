Royal family commits another blunder after Kate Middleton photo editing row

file footage

Royal family appeared to uphold his streaks of recent blunders invoking one crisis after another.



Most recently, the official social media account of the British royal family shared a wrong link to King Charles’ pre-recorded speech on Commonwealth Day.

Instead of the YouTube link to the King’s address shared via the Commonwealth website, link to the personal account of Palace’s Head of Digital Engagement, Emma Goodey was added on the post.

The error was, however, shortly taken into account and the post has since been removed and linked properly.

Charles was absent from Commonwealth service in Westminster Abbey due to his ongoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Queen Camilla and Prince Williama filled in on the King’s behalf, who were joined by the rest of the royal family, including Prince Edward, Princess Sophie, and Princess Anne among others.

William’s wife Kate Middleton was notably absent from the service despite being driven in the same car as him to a “private appointment”.

Her shrouded public appearance was marked in the wake of current Mother’s Day photo scandal, which the princess admitted to “editing” after it was pulled from major news agencies on suspicion of alteration.