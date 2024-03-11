Jennifer Lawrence’s Oscars polka dot dress first appeared two years ago

The Oscar winner welcomed her son, Cy, with husband Cooke Maroney in February 2022

Jennifer Lawrence’s Dior polka dress was a reincarnation of a dress she wore two years ago for an interview with Stephen Colbert.

The No Hard Feelings actress attended the Sunday’s 96th Academy Award ceremony, held in Los Angeles, in a custom Christian Dior Haute Couture look.

The billowing black gown featured white polka dots all over with a strapless neckline and an attached wrap. Accessorising with just a Swarovski diamond tennis necklace, the actress wore her golden locks in side-swept style.

Lawrence’s look was reminiscent of a look she had worn during the promotions of her movie, Don’t Look Up, in which she starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

The interview with Colbert happened two years ago, in which the very pregnant Lawrence appeared wearing her knee-length and full-sleeved polka dress and a pearl tennis necklace and matching earrings.

In a similar style, Lawrence’s long locks were let down with a side-swept parting. It is unclear if the dress was inspired from the very interview but the similarity in the looks and the fabric is uncanny.

The actress was attending the Oscars for the first time since 2018 in which she presented the best actor award.

This time around, the actress was on-stage alongside other previous Oscar-winning actresses Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lawrence, Sally Field and Jessica Lange to present the Best Actress award. The accolade eventually went to her long-time pal Emma Stone for Poor Things.