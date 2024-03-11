Avengers unite: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth at Oscars 2024

Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth are set to star in the 2027 Avengers installment

Robert Downey Jr. relived the Ironman times in a brief encounter with The Avengers co-star Chris Hemsworth on the red carpet of the Oscars 2024.

The two superheroes, last seen together in the 2012 action flick, cosied up on Sunday evening at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The Thor and Ironman stars were captured as they exchanged a warm embrace.

While Hemsworth went on to give a peck, Downey Jr. patted his back.

Additionally, the two actors are slated to appear together once again in the Avengers Secret Wars, which will be released on May 7, 2027.

At the glitzy award night, the Oppenheimer villain was honoured with his first-ever Oscar to win in the third nomination for his remarkable performance in the 2023 thriller flick as Lewis Strauss, the head of the Atomic Energy Commission.

During his acceptance speech for the Best Supporting Actor, the 58-year-old star confessed, "I needed this job more than it needed me. Chris knew it."

Additionally, Hemsworth, 40, was joined by his upcoming Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga co-star Anya Taylor-Joy onstage to present the Academy Awards for Best Animated Short and Best Animated Feature during the award ceremony.