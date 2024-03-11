Gordon Ramsay’s wife feels ‘incredibly’ blessed to be a mother: Photos

Gordon Ramsay and his wife' children all together in rare family photo on social media

Gordon Ramsay’s wife, Tana Ramsay, has recently celebrated Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom on March 10.



On Sunday, Tana posted two photos where Gordon and his wife posed together with smiles on their faces.

Interestingly, the famous chef’s six children could be in two snapshots including four-month-old baby.

In first photo, the six children could be seen posing on MasterChef set whereas in the second picture, all were seen cosied up on an outdoor couch in front of a pool.

“Happy Mothers’ Day to all, and thinking of those who find today challenging, sending so much love,” wrote the 49-year-old in a caption.

Gordon’s wife added, “I am feeling incredibly blessed to be Mummy to these incredible people.”

Gordon and his family announced the birth of their sixth child back in November 2023 on photo-sharing app.

At the time, Gordon called Jesse a “7lbs 10oz whopper and an amazing birthday present”.

Earlier in January, in an interview with PEOPLE, Gordon, who shared that another child isn’t totally out of the question for himself and Tana.

“This morning, Oscar said, ‘Wouldn't it be nice if Jesse and I had a little sister?’ And I spat my Cheerios out. So yeah, I had to get up from the table and walk away,” joked the Chef.

Gordon added, “I didn't wait to see Tana's reaction. I literally coughed my Cheerios out all over the table. So yeah, listen, who knows, right?”