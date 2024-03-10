Buckingham Palace gates quickly repaired following dramatic crash , royal expert claims.

According to reports, in the early hours of Saturday morning the police rushed to the palace in London after reports of a "loud bang."

The police surrounded the vehicle and arrested a driver after shouting: "Keep your hands on your head."

At present, royal expert Cameron Walker has provided further details about the incident, stating: “Individual was arrested and the gates are hastily repaired, no further information has been given by the police behind the motive so far as of why the car crashed in to the gates as was it accidental or what."

The Met police released a statement confirming that the man had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.



The Met police said that there were no injuries following the incident outside the royal residence.

A spokesperson for the force said: "At approximately 2.33am on Saturday, 09 March a car collided with the gates of Buckingham Palace.

"Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage. He was taken to hospital.

"There were no reports of any injuries. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances."

The driver has now been released on bail and enquiries continue.

The Met police announced that the matter is not being treated as terror-related.

It follows a similar incident outside Buckingham Palace in January 2023 when a car crashed into the palace railings.

The car crashed into the iron perimeter beside the palace Canada Gate and burst into flames