Julia Roberts gushes over ‘remarkable’ Ryan Gosling for ‘Barbie’ performance

Julia Roberts couldn’t help but sing praises for Ryan Gosling while discussing her favourite performances of the year ahead of the Academy Awards.

The Leave the World Behind star, 56, was attending an intimate dinner hosted by Chopard at the Château Marmont in Los Angeles on Friday, where she talked about the Barbie actor as he is set to perform at the Award ceremony on Sunday.

“I met Ryan recently, a few times, and when you bring such dimension to a performance, it’s remarkable,” Roberts told People Magazine of Gosling’s I’m Just Ken performance in the Greta Gerwig-directed film. “Barbie was so unique and new.”

Roberts, who won an Oscar for Best Actress in 2001 for her performance in Erin Brokovich, also shed light on the pressure there is was nominees ahead of the ceremony and how they can get through it all.

“The craziness, the getting ready,” she said. “You just have to embrace it all, almost like a sporting event, as you're going through it.”

The actress also advised over having thick skin when it comes to social media commentary as it can have a negative impact.

Roberts opened up about her experience is a previous interview where in Harper's Bazaar in which she got upset over a photo of her that went viral with her niece Emma Roberts.

She said she was "amazed" that the comments impacted her so much.

"I’m a 50-year-old woman and I know who I am, and still my feelings got hurt. I was sad that people couldn’t see the point of it, the sweetness of it, the absolute shining joy of that photo. I thought, “What if I was 15?' " she said in the interview.