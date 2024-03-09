King Charles takes major step to protect royal family after Kate Middleton's photo leak

King Charles takes major step to protect royal family

King Charles has decided to recruit a new security protection planner to work with him at Buckingham Palace amid Prince Harry's plan to return to the UK after losing his legal battle over protection.

A royal insider has claimed that the palace is very much concerned about the protection of the royal family after Kate Middleton's photo leak.



There are also speculations that the new appointment will be made before Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children's possible return to the UK amid royal health scares.

There are reports that King Charles is secretly working on his succession plan, which may involve his son Prince William.



An advert posted on the royal website reads: "It's supporting the team to deliver extraordinary events and helping to protect one of the world's most famous institutions."

It added: "Security Liaison provides Protective Security advice and support to the Royal Household, covering multiple Residences across the U.K."

The £30,000 a year job, titled ‘Event Security Coordinator’ will be largely based at Buckingham Palace - but the contract says you'll need to travel to other places too.

Whoever gets the job will have to work with the Police to plan, coordinate and deliver event security for all Royal and Ceremonial events.

The 75-year-old monarch is still continuing to carry out his royal duties despite his shock cancer diagnosis.