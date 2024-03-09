Tarako, anime's legendary voice artist, passes away at 67

Tarako dies at 67

Tarako, who voiced for the main character of the highly-acclaimed anime series Chibi Maruko-chan, died at the age of 67 due to undisclosed causes.

The voice artist who performed in the role of Maruko for 34 years, took her last breath on Monday, March 4.

Her agency broke the big news, stating that the TV personality had been battling illness since the start of the year.

According to her agency and the Fuji Television Network, Tarako continued to work through her illness and her last episode is all set to air on March 24.

Anime’s legendary voice actor’s death was announced with television official stating the following: "Tarako 's health has deteriorated since the beginning of this year. Until recently, she was participating in the dubbing. Anyway, it happened so suddenly, I don't know what happened."



The voice actress, 67 at the time of her death, was selected in an audition by the late Momoko Saukra, creator of the infamous manga.

Before her work as Maruko, Tarako also voiced other characters in anime series, including Mezon Ikkoku and Urusei Yatsura in the 1980s.

The Gunma Prefecture native was also a singer-songwriter, actor as well as a narrator for various TV programs.