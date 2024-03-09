SZA reveals what affected her decision of plastic surgery

SZA recently talked about how her family's history of breast cancer affected her decision to have plastic surgery.



SZA described how her aunt had a mastectomy and how her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in an exclusive interview with People magazine.

The Kill Bill hitmaker also recalled finding out that because of this family history, she had a 53% lifetime probability of contracting cancer.

SZA claimed that she was unaware of the risk until she chose to have breast implants and battled with the fibrosis, or thickening and scarring, of the organ's tissues.

“My doctor took out some of my fibrosis, but.. there was so much fibrosis, it was crazy,’ she told the outlet.

“And he took it out. And so, when I went back, a lot of the concerns were gone,” the Grammy-winning artist added.

SZA also admitted that she was scheduled to meet with a doctor for discussion before her implantation procedure due to her higher risk of breast cancer but the singer “snuck and got it anyways.”