Kylie Jenner touches upon postpartum depression after becoming a mom

File Footage

Kylie Jenner has recently reflected her journey as a mom to two children.



In a new interview with The New York Times, the Khy founder discussed about postpartum depression after her delivery.

“It takes me a while after I have a baby to feel like myself again,” said the 26-year-old.

The reality star, who shares one daughter and one son with ex Travis Scott, continued, “Then you get your body back, and you're like, ‘Wait, the trends have changed.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kylie told NYT that she’s protective about her daughter Stormi as she’s growing up under the public eye.

She stated, “We can’t do that to her.”

Speaking of her daughter Stormi, Kylie mentioned, “She’s innocent. She comes in here, and she doesn’t know we’re doing an interview and then she has these quotes out in the open and she’s 6 years old.”

“It’s my responsibility to protect her,” added The Kardashians star.

Earlier this week, Kylie posted a few snapshots on her Instagram Story of the portraits her daughter had drawn. The artwork featured a drawing of the mom of two and a self-portrait of Stormi.

The reality star wrote in the caption, “Stormi's portraits,” with laughing emojis.