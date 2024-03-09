Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's criticism of Royal Family could have serious consequences

The Duke of Sussex was criticised after becoming the first royal to give an interview on his father's health

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continually speaking negatively about their family might have consequences, warned by royal expert.

The couple have been warned by Lauren Chen after continuing to promote their royal brands whilst the King and Princess of Wales recover from their health concerns.

King Charles is currently receiving treatment for cancer as Princess Kate also recovers from abdominal surgery at Adelaide Cottage.

The Duke of Sussex was criticised after becoming the first royal to give an interview on his father's health. Harry spoke candidly to ABC's Good Morning America as he and Meghan visited the training camp for the winter Invictus Games.

Whilst Harry didn't disclose any new details on the King's cancer, he told the reporter that he "loves his family" and intends to see the Royal Family "as much as he can" following the diagnosis.

In their most recent self-promoting activities, the couple have rebranded their joint website from Archewell to Sussex, and Meghan has relaunched her Archetypes podcast after her previous deal with Spotify was closed in 2023.

Featuring a refreshed cover image, the Duchess has now secured a deal with female-led company Lemonada Media to continue her podcast.

Discussing the royal couple and their ongoing tensions with the Royal Family, The Blaze TV host Lauren Chen said the Sussexes are once again "expecting to have their cake and eat it too".

Speaking to host Mark Dolan, Chen noted Meghan's relaunch of Archetypes and said many of the deals Harry and Meghan have previously secured have been "short-lived".

Chen told GBN America: "The name of the game when it comes to Harry and Meghan after leaving the Royal Family is that their deals seem to be short-lived."

She said of the couple: "Aside from Harry's book Spare, it doesn't seem like they've had a lot of successes in terms of their projects.

"I think for now it's safe to say they're able to afford the best of the best. Harry had a generous payday from his memoir as well as their Netflix deal."

Questioning how long their US careers will last, Chen added: "The question I think is the longevity of their careers. You could only bad mouth your family and have it be front-page news for so many years.

"So I guess if I were in their position, I would be thinking longevity, what is this going to look like in the future?"

"Let's not forget, since leaving their royal duties, that essentially is what Harry and Meghan are. They are just celebrities."