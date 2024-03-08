Chris Evans adores children and ready to become a dad

Chris Evans reveals concerns to begin a family: Source

Chris Evans is ready to become a dad after tying knot with wife Alba Baptista for less than a year.



A source spilled to the Star magazine, “They’re trying for baby No. 1!”

“Chris is already in his 40s, so he’s super anxious to start a family, and Alba adores children,” shared an insider.

The source told the outlet, “She loves her career but admits that had she not been an actress, she would have done something that involved children.”

“Both agreed they won’t waste [any] time when it comes to having a little one,” remarked an insider.

The source added, “They can’t wait to be a family-of-three.”

The couple got married in September 2023 in Massachusetts. Several of his Marvel co-stars were such as Robert Downey Jr and Chris Hemsworth attended the event.

In another interview, Chris said, “We kinda had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal.”

Chris and Alba wanted to keep their life and relation away from limelight as a source mentioned, “They love the quiet life there, surrounded by nature and away from the spotlight.”

Meanwhile, Chris talked about his heartbreak prior to his marriage with Alba.

“I feel I've experienced something much worse [than being ghosted]. I think I'd prefer being ghosted because you can make up any story you want,” shared the Fantastic Four actor.

Reflecting on healing, Chris added, “You tell yourself a story, whatever you have to do to get by.”