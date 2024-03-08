Taylor Swift surprises fans with new mashups during ‘Eras Tour’ in Singapore

Taylor Swift is a mashup genius, and Singaporean fans got to witness it live for the fourth time.

On Thursday, the international pop sensation, 34, surprised fans with two new mashups during night four of her Eras Tour in Singapore, where she’s performing for six nights. This time, she combined songs from four different albums spanning her near two-decade-long career.

In fan videos circulating social media, the multi-Grammy winner performed beautiful a beautiful rendition of Death by a Thousand Cuts from her album Lover (2019) and Babe from the album Red (2012) on the guitar.

She also delivered a piano mashup of You’re on Your Own Kid from Midnights (2022) and Fifteen from Fearless (2008).

During her first night at the National stadium in Singapore, Swift performed two surprise mashups: Mine from Speak Now x Starlight from Red, and I Don’t Want to Live Forever from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack x Dress from Reputation.

The next night, she delivered a beautiful piano mashup of Clean from 1989 and the titular track from Evermore.

On night three, she combined This Love from 1989 and Call It What You Want from Reputation, as well as Foolish One from Speak Now and Tell Me Why from Fearless.