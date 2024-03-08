Did Dalton Gomez cheat on Ariana Grande?

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were married for nearly three years

Ariana Grande appeared to lay bare truth about her marriage with Dalton Gomez in one of her songs from recent album.

In the titular track from album Eternal Sunshine released on Friday, the singer hinted at infidelity within her marriage, suggesting lies and betrayal by ex-husband.

She also expressed gratitude for her current beau Ethan Slater as she enthused about finally finding her “eternal sunshine”.

The lyrics from the chorus of the song read: “I'll be the first to say, ‘I'm sorry’/Now you got me feelin' sorry, I showed you all my demons, all my lies/Yet you played me like Atari”

“Now it's like I'm lookin' in the mirror/Hope you feel alright when you're in her, I found a good boy and he's on my side/You're just my eternal sunshine, sunshine”.

Fans of the singer quickly connected the dots and took to social media to herald Ariana for not throwing her former partner under the bus.

"So ariana was being cheated on & the media was called HER the homewrecker???" wrote one on X, formerly Twitter.

"So the world calling ariana a cheat when it seems like dalton cheated on ariana instead oh i’m gonna wait for karma to land on the entire gp," another claimed.

Ariana and Dalton were married for nearly three years before simultaneously filing for divorce in September 2023.

The Thank u, next singer was widely berated for allegedly cheating on her real estate agent husband with her Wicked co-star.

She was also branded a “home-wrecker” for breaking up Ethan and his estranged wife Lilly Jay only months after birth of their son.