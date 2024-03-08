Kate Middleton's uncle sparks tensions between princess and her mother

Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith's confessions on television might spark a rift between the Princess and her mother Carole Middleton.

For the unversed, Catherine's uncle appeared as a participant in the Celebrity Big Brother U.K. season 23.

Gary talked about Princess Kate's health issues and other senior members of the royal family.

As per The Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond claimed that Cary's appearance left the mother-of-three 'depressed' amid her recovery period from her abdominal surgery.

The journalist shared, "Clearly whatever's happened to Catherine, she's probably feeling fragile - mentally as well."

She added, "To have a serious setback like this at the prime of your life, it must knock your confidence and so she'll be fragile at this stage in her recovery and to have this thrown at her."

"She must just be thinking, 'Why, why, why did Uncle Gary have to do this?' I imagine she's thoroughly depressed about it," Jennie further said.



The royal commentator believes that Cary's latest move "will cause a family rift."

"So having a potential rift now between Catherine and Carole is not a good look," she said.