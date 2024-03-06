Kristen Stewart spills the beans on her alternate career option

Kristen Stewart revealed that if she wasn't an actress then she would probably be a caterer.

The Twilight alum made this surprising confession at the premiere of her upcoming film Love Lies Bleeding on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

In conversation with People, the actress shared, "Yeah, I think if I wasn't an actor, I'd probably be a caterer. Keep the set running."

She added, "I cook all the time. People who don't cook say, ‘Oh, I make that one thing.’ I'm like, ‘F****** name it. I will make it for you.'"

During the same interview, Stewart's co-star Katy M. O'Brian gave a rare insight into how she cooks during the shooting of the movie.

O'Brian shared, "She cooks, she bakes and I wasn't allowed to eat any of it and I was really upset about it because I was on a diet."

The Snow White and the Huntsman actress will be seen as Lou in her forthcoming romantic thriller alongside O'Brian, who is playing the role of Jackie.

As per the film's synopsis, "Gym manager Lou falls for Jackie, a bodybuilder who is passing through town en route to a competition in Las Vegas."