King Charles' surprise decision seemingly angers Prince William, Kate Middleton

King Charles III has seemingly hurt Prince William and Kate Middleton's feelings with his big decision to allow his estranged son Prince Harry to see him at Clarence House last month.



The 75-year-old cancer-stricken monarch also left the royal fans in surprise with his forgiving gesture to the Duke by giving him another opportunity to return to the track even after all his and Meghan's claims about the senior royals.

The King even turned a deaf ear to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's friend Omid Scobie's claims about the senior royals in his controversial book Endgame.

Some royal commentators and historians believe the king sent a stern message to the heir to the throne with his meeting, which according to them, was a major blow to William and Kate who have been main target of the Sussexes since their royal exit.

However, some admired the King for taking a step to mend a broken relationship with Harry after personally informing him about his cancer diagnosis and accepting his request of meeting.

In conversation with The Mirror, relationship expert Louella Alderson claimed that "King Charles's personal call to Harry about his diagnosis is a sign of mending or learning from past mistakes in their relationship."



The expert claimed that the Monarch's decision to reach out to his son in the hour of need "shows a level of respect and consideration from him towards Harry."

However, few others believe that the move was not supported by Prince William and Princess Kate, who have lost their trust in Harry and Meghan.

