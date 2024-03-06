Jennie turns into 'gothic princess' at Paris Fashion Week

Jennie Kim marked her attendance at the last day of Paris Fashion Week 2024 on Tuesday

Jennie Kim, widely known by her mononymous name Jennie, never missed a beat when it comes to showcasing her impeccable fashion taste.



The BLACKPINK member graced the Chanel Fall-Winter 2024/25 Ready-to-Wear show on Tuesday in a stunning ensemble.

For the final day of Paris Fashion Week 2024, the Solo hitmaker adorned a ballet-inspired short tulle black dress from The Button Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture collection.

Exuding elegance with a minimalist yet fashionable touch, the Pink Venom songstress paired her flowy dress with a single fingerless matching glove, elevating her look with thigh-high black velvet boots.

Accentuating her BLACKPINK aura, the 28-year-old South Korean singer and rapper adorned herself with golden and silver chains, sparkly chandelier earrings, and bangles on one hand.

She completed the look with an uptight, stylish hairdo while loose front hair strands framed her glammed-up face.

Jennie layered her dress with a long black leather coat as she exited the venue.

Following her remarkable appearance at the fashion show, some fans dubbed her a "gothic princess," while others flooded social media platforms, joining the "Chanel icon Jennie" bandwagon.

One fan emphasized, "Jennie Kim looking so Gooddddd like she never misses…".

"The way chanel trusts JUST Jennie when it comes to impact... there was just her, not others," another fan raved.