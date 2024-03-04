Kajal Aggarwal congratulates Tamannaah on major milestone

Kajal Aggarwal congratulates Tamannaah on completing two decades in Bollywood

Kajal Aggarwal recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter to congratulate Tamannaah for completing almost two decades in the film industry.

Aggarwal shared two of Tamannaah’s fan posters on X, adding a hashtag that read: "#19GloriousYearsofTamannaah big congratulations on almost 2 decades darling @tamannaahspeaks such lovely posters by your adorable fans! (sic)."

In one of the posters, Tamannaah could be seen sporting a pink dress while she rested on a beige couch, with petals lying around her.

Meanwhile, the other poster showcased her looks from the actress’ first film.

In response, Tamannaah expressed gratitude, penning down a heartfelt reply under Kajal's post, noting: “Thank you so much Kaju, your unwavering support and love throughout these years have been nothing short of incredible. It's friends like you who make this journey worthwhile. (sic)”

The Jailer actress didn’t miss the chance to thank her fans for their unwavering support throughout the years as the actress drew closer to her second decade in the industry.

She wrote: “To all my amazing fans, your dedication and enthusiasm have been the driving force behind my work. I promise to continue creating movies that you all love. Here's to more amazing years, filled with love and countless memories! #Grateful #19YearsStrong. (sic)”

The actress also stars in Netflix’s Lust Stories 2 alongside Vijay Varma among others.