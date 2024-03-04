Alia Bhatt unveils 'wholesome' moments with daughter Raha and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt shares adorable pictures from Anant Ambani, Radhika Merhchant's pre-wedding

Alia Bhatt delighted fans as she shared beautiful moments from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration, held in Janmagar, Gujrat from March 1, 2024, to March 3, 2024.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the Brahmastra actress shared a post, featuring a carousel of pictures, which included adorable moments with her daughter, Raha, her husband Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji.

The post kicked off with a cute photo of Alia and her daughter, Raha twinning in outfits.

Another sweet black-and-white picture depicted Alia with Ranbir, where they both were dressed in traditional attire, followed by a solo photo of herself looking stunning in a lehenga.



The fourth photo shows the 30-year-old actress with her sister-in-law, Kareena, in the dressing room as they prepare for the event.

In the second last picture, Alia wore a stunning navy blue gown with Ranbir and Ayan Mukerji in the background as they head to the venue.

The post ends with a beautiful picture of Alia with the Jab We Met actress as they both looking majestic in ethnic attire.

The Darlings actress captioned the post, "Wholesome."