Sara Ali Khan shines as freedom fighter Usha Mehta in 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' trailer

'Ae Watan Mere Watan' trailer unveils Sara Ali Khan's performance as freedom fighter, Ushna Mehta

The trailer of highly anticipated film, Ae Watan Mere Watan, featuring Sara Ali Khan in the main role, has been revealed.

On Monday, Prime Video India released the nearly three-minute-long trailer of the film on its YouTube channel, featuring the 28-year-old actress portraying the real-life Indian freedom fighter Usha Mehta.



The patriotic thriller-drama introduces Usha, a college student in Bombay, during the 1942 Quit India Movement.

She emerges as the powerful voice of the nation after her struggles against the British to liberate the nation.

Motivated by her strong dedication to India's independence, she set up an underground radio station, rallying the nation against British rule.

As reported by the Hindustan Times, Sara conveyed her deep sense of pride in playing such a strong character in the movie in a recent statement.



The Love Aaj Kal actress said, “Portraying such a powerful character in Ae Watan Mere Watan has been an honour beyond words. To embody the spirit of my character and diving into her consciousness and understanding what motivates and inspires her has been humbling and empowering."

"The film is a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless unsung heroes and a testament to the fortitude of the human spirit."

"I am immensely grateful to director Kannan Iyer, the team at Dharmatic Entertainment and Prime Video for the chance to be a part of this cinematic journey," she added.

Sara further told, "Ae Watan Mere Watan celebrates the indomitable spirit of our nation, especially the youth and I am looking forward to March 21 and to bring this story to viewers around the world.”

The film, directed by Kannan Iyer and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra, is set to release on the streaming platform, Amazon Prime on March 21, 2024.