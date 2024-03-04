Tamannaah Bhatia vows to 'continue creating movies' on marking 19 years in film industry

Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates 19th anniversary in film industry

On March 3, 2024, Bollywood actress, Tamannaah Bhatia celebrated her 19th year in the film industry.

Taking to X, Tamannaah's friend and co-actor Kajal Aggarwal and many fans congratulated the actress on her remarkable milestone, which prompted the 34-year-old star to respond with an emotional message.



Sharing a fan-made posters of Tamannaah. Kajal wrote, “#19GloriousYearsofTamannaah big congratulations on almost 2 decades darling @tamannaahspeaks; such lovely posters by your adorable fans”

On which, the Jailer actress quickly responded, with a heartfelt note, expressing her gratitude for friends like Kajal and thanking her fans as well.

Tamannaah also promised to keep making movies that everyone enjoys.

She penned, “Thank you so much Kaju, your unwavering support and love throughout these years have been nothing short of incredible. It’s friends like you who make this journey worthwhile."

"To all my amazing fans, your dedication and enthusiasm have been the driving force behind my work. I promise to continue creating movies that you all love. Here’s to more amazing years, filled with love and countless memories,” Tamannaah added.