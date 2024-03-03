Salman Khan rocks the stage at Anant Ambani's sangeet with iconic hits

Salman Khan performs at Anant Ambani, Radhika's sangeet event

At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding party, Salman Khan stole the show with his amazing dance moves.

He wore a black traditional outfit, he danced to his famous songs, making the crowd go wild.

From Didi Tera Devar Deewana to Tenu Laike, Salman's performance was full of energy and excitement, leaving everyone wanting more.

Reacting to the video, fans couldn’t keep calm and dropped several reactions in the comments section.



A fan wrote, “Salman Khan has the best wedding songs,” another fan wrote, “Salman Khan on Fire” while a third fan commented, “Bollywood ki jaan salman khan.”

In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.



Additionally, a picture from Anant's pre-wedding celebrations went viral, which shows Bollywood actor Jeetendra posing with Salman and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Moreover, fans got a big surprise when the Bollywood Khans Salman, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan came together on stage during the sangeet ceremony as they danced energetically to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu.









