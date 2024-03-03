Anil Kapoor writes touching note about Anant Ambani's Vantara tour: 'boundless love'

Anil Kapoor reflects on Anant Ambani's Vantara tour

Anil Kapoor wrote a touching message after visiting the Vantara Rescue Centre by Anant Ambani, which was attended by many other celebrities as well in Jamnagar, praising his dedication to the project.

Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, the 67-year-old actor shared a post, in which he praised him and his parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani.



The initial photo showcased Anant with Radhika Merchant, while the second featured Anant with his parents.

Anil penned a lengthy caption, expressing his admiration for Anant's commitment to the animals and the initiative.

The No Entry actor wrote, "Stepping into Anant Ambani’s Vantara was a revelation of boundless love and passion for animals. Having visited zoos around the world, I’ve never encountered such profound care and affection for creatures great and small."



Sharing his experience at Ambani's pre-wedding, Anil further noted, "We’ve all seen documentaries on animal welfare, but witnessing the devotion firsthand at Vantara was a transformative experience. Anant’s unwavering commitment to each resident, from the gentle giants like elephants to the majestic lions, is palpable in every corner of the sanctuary," he added.

"It’s a testament to his vision and compassion, igniting hope for the preservation of our planet’s precious wildlife. It was a wonderful experience, one that I will cherish forever."