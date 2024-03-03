Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose together in new pic

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh spotted together at Ambani's pre-wedding bash

A photo of soon to become parents, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, along with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration is making rounds on social media.

Taking to Instagram, a fan page of Katrina and Vicky shared a photo, featuring Deepika, Ranveer, the 40-year-old actress with her husband posing together as they all smiled.

The Bang Bang actress was wearing a printed beige-colored dress, while the Sam Bahadur actor opted for beige and brown tones for the morning event.



Ranveer could be seen wearing beige pants with a green shirt, matching the jungle theme of the event, while the Pathaan actress opted for subtle colors and wore a two-piece outfit with a long jacket.

These celebrities were spotted at the Vantara Rescue Centre, where the Ambani family organized a jungle-themed outing earlier today, where guests were asked to wear jungle-themed outfits for the occasion.

Moreover, Katrina also shared an Instagram post, featuring romantic photos with Vicky Kaushal on Sunday.

The initial photo depicts the couple sharing a sweet hug, while the second one captures the lovely moment between Katrina and Vicky.



The pre-wedding celebrations of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant with Radhika are underway in Jamnagar, Gujarat.



The event has attracted numerous Bollywood and international celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani and several others.