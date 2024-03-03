Kareena Kapoor Khan grooves over 'Proper Patola' with Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani's sangeet

Kareena Kapoor Khan joins Diljit Dosanjh on stage at Anant Ambani's sangeet event

Diljit Dosanjh took the stage with Kareena Kapoor Khan at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event and the video is making rounds on social media.

Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, the 40-year-old singer shared a video, featuring Kareena who was captivated by his music as he likened her to international pop stars Rihanna and Beyonce.

The viral clip shows Diljit performing with the Jab We Met actress and Saif Ali Khan on stage.



The Lover singer said to Kareena, "They must be having their Rihanna and Beyonce, Kareena is everything to us."

He began singing his popular song Proper Patola, and the 43-year-old actress impressed the audience with her dance moves.

Diljit wrote in the caption, “Queen @kareenakapoorkhan (accompanied by princess emoji) King #saifalikhan."

Shortly after this, Diljit shared another video on his Instagram, featuring him and Karisma Kapoor performing his song Kinni Kinni at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet.

The crowd cheered loudly as they sang, and Karisma wowed everyone with her dance moves.

Speaking about his emotions, Diljit expressed that being on stage with the "dancing queen" Karisma made him feel like Govinda.



He wrote in the caption, “KINNI KINNI With Dancing Queen (accompanied by princess emoji) @therealkarismakapoor I Feel Like Govinda (accompanied by smiling face with sunglasses emoji)."