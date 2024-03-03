Priyanka Chopra's mom reveals actress will attend Anant Ambani's pre-wedding soon

Priyanka Chopra's mother has THIS to say on actress' absence from Ambani's pre-wedding festivities

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, graced by numerous Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, sparked intrigue among fans due to the absence of Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas.



During an interview with Instant Bollywood, when the 41-year-old actress' mom, Madhu Chopra, was asked about the reason why Priyanka didn’t attend Ambani’s pre-wedding, on which she seemingly agreed and said, “She will make up for it, don’t worry,” while not revealing the exact reason.

Madhu also disclosed that she had been wanting to visit Jamnagar for many years, and now it has finally happened, all thanks to Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebration.



She said, “I have been wanting to come to Jamnagar, in fact I spoke to Anant (about it) many years ago. It’s become true now. I am really looking forward to it (the pre-wedding bash).”

The Love Again actress has attended significant Ambani family occasions before, like in March 2023, she and Nick joined the opening of NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre) in Mumbai, where Hollywood stars like Zendaya and Gigi Hadid were also present.

Additionally, she revealed in an Instagram post about her role as a pirate in the upcoming movie The Bluff, starring opposite Karl Urban.



