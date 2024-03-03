Rihanna says she had 'best time' in India at Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding

Rihanna reveals reason why she left India after performing at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding

Rihanna has unveiled the “only reason” she left Gujrat, India after performing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding party.

The 36-year-old pop star talked about her short visit during an Instagram Live with her friend Melissa Forde.

While heading to the airport in Jamnagar, Rihanna, covering her face, asked Melissa, "Is this live for real?."

She also said, “I had the best time in India. I only have two days. The only reason I am leaving India is because my kids are (unclear audio). I have to come back."



At the Jamnagar airport, Rihanna impressed everyone with her friendly interaction with the paparazzi and the police officers as she kindly agreed to take pictures with those who asked and even hugged and chatted with the female officers.

The International singer left for the US two days after her performance at Mukesh Ambani's son's pre-wedding celebrations.

During her debut performance in India, she electrified the stage on the first day of Anant and Radhika's extravagant pre-wedding celebration.

She sang popular hits like Diamonds, Where Have You Been, Rude Boy, and Pour it Up and bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shreya Ghoshal, and Shiamak Davar danced to her tunes.