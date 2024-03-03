Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor radiate couple goals at Anant Ambani, Radhika's sangeet

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor set couple goals in new picture

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor exuded charm as they set couple goals in new pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet event.



Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the 30-year-old actress shared a post, featuring a carousel of pictured, where the first photo showed Alia and Ranbir embracing warmly, both looking happy in their fancy outfits.

The post also included solo shots of the Highway actress, in which she could be seen showing her own attire, pointing out its beautiful details.



Alia wore a white and gold blouse with a lehenga, paired with a lovely dupatta and accessorized with golden earrings, a maang tikka, and her wedding ring, with subtle makeup and flowing hair.

While Ranbir wore a standout blue kurta pajama.

One photo showcased a family portrait, featuring Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Alia, Ranbir, and Saif Ali Khan posing together.



Neetu adorned herself gracefully in a yellow ethnic ensemble as she sat beside Kareena Khan and Saif.



The Jab We Met actress looked enchanting in a sparkling saree, while her husband complemented her with a chic Indo-western outfit.



Recently, a video surfaced showing Alia and her daughter Raha greeting the groom-to-be, Anant Ambani, while donning matching outfits for the Jungle Fever themed event during the celebrations.



