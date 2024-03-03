Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh take the stage at Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh shine at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding event

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took the stage at Jamnagar and danced to Galla Goodiyan at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration.

In an Instagram video shared by a papprazzi account, Ranveer and Deepika could be seen dancing to Galla Goodiyan from Ranveer's 2015 movie Dil Dhadakne Do, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

The 38-year-old actor wore a black sherwani with a touch of blue, while the Pathaan actress looked stunning in a golden and silver lehenga, complemented with gold jewelry.



The couple did the famous dance moves together, exchanged smiles while keeping in sync, and shared a hug after their performance.

In another video, Deepika and Ranveer were seen doing the dandiya dance on stage to a Gujarati song.

Interestingly, their relationship began during the filming of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2013 movie Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela, which was set in Gujarat and featured a memorable garba sequence on the song Lahu Munh Lag Gaya.



This marked their first performance together since announcing pregnancy, which they announced recently.

Deepika shared an Instagram post featuring an adorable photo along with the text announcing that the baby is expected to arrive in September.

