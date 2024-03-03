Shah Rukh Khan dances with Suhana Khan at Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding event

Shah Rukh Khan dances at 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding event

Shah Rukh Khan, along with other famous people, went to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations that lasted for three days in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Many videos and photos of the actor at the event are making rounds on social media.

In a video, Shah Rukh came onto the stage wearing a black traditional outfit., speaking in both Hindi and English, saying, "And for very good measure, 'Jai Shri Ram'. God bless you all. You have seen dance performances."

"The brothers have danced, the sisters have danced...But the togetherness can't go forward without the prayers and blessings."



The Pathaan actor further said, "So let me take a moment to introduce to all to the powerpuff girls of the Ambani family, the Trimurti or the trideviya of the family--the Saraswati, the Lakshmi and Parvati. Their prayers and blessings have kept this family together."

He also danced at his famous song Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

In another video, Shah Rukh was seen onstage while Diljit Dosanjh performed and danced to his popular song Lover.

The 58-year-old actor's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, along with Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor joined him as they all danced along as Diljit sang.

