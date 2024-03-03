Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir Khan reunite onstage for surprise performance

File Footage

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan reunited onstage after years for a surprise performance at the pre-wedding gala of Mukesh Ambani's youngest son.



The popular Bollywood trio danced to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu at the star-studded event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.



Not only this, Salman recreated his iconic towel dance hook step. On the other hand, the 3 Idiots actor grooved on his famous Apni Toh Paathshala dance steps.

Moreover, the king of romance, Shah Rukh left the guests mesmerised with his killer dance moves to his song Jhoome Jo Pathaan.



According to Indian media reports, the extravagant pre-wedding celebrations will happen from March 1, 2024, to March 3, 2024, in Jamnagar, Gujrat.

Notably, on the first of the Ambanis and Merchants pre-wedding festivities, Hollywood singer Rihanna sets the stage on fire with her magical performance.

From Pour It Up to Diamonds, Rihanna made the people groove on the beats of her hit tracks at Anant and Radhika's first event titled 'Evening in Everland' on March 1.

Apart from Hollywood celebrities and tech-giant appearances, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and other B-town well-known figures were spotted enjoying the lavish wedding.