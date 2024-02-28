Kate Middleton's latest health update: royal fans ask palace to release photo

Royal fans ask palace to release photo of Princess Kate

Kate Middleton's fans have sent their best wishes to the Princess of Wales after the palace offered major updated on the people's favourite royal's health.

The royal fans expressed their concerns after Prince William's shock decision to miss his godfather King Constantine of Greece's memorial service at the eleventh hour.

Kate's Well-wishers have responded to their beloved princess's health condition, with one stating: "She is the best of the Royal Family."

The Kensington Palace broke silence after after William pulled out of a important royal engagement, confirming that the princess is "doing well" in her recovery from planned abdominal surgery.

Reacting to the palace statement, one social media user wrote: "I do hope Kate is getting well and is going to be in public very soon…she is the best of the Royal Family."



Another fan said: "Happy to hear Catherine is doing well. The day she returns (when she is ready), she will break the internet within seconds. I’m looking forward to that."



"Fun, down to earth and a nice woman. So looking forward to when she returns back to Royal duties when she’s ready," penned the third one.



Lorraine King wrote: "Kensington Palace said Kate Middleton is ‘doing well’ after her abdominal surgery. That’s good to hear. Hopefully they’ll release a photo of her soon."



"Hope all is well," said GB news host Andrew Pierce.