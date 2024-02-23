Princess Kate focuses on resuming duties with support of new private secretary

The princess has been without a private secretary for over a year

Princess Kate is now focusing on resuming her duties with the support of a new private secretary it has been claimed.



Last month, the Princess of Wales underwent "successful" abdominal surgery at The London Clinic, and is now resting at home.

According to reports in The Times, Lieutenant Colonel Tom White, Queen Elizabeth II’s former equerry, has been appointed as Kate’s private secretary.

The princess has been without a private secretary for over a year.

Kate reportedly invited White to join her at a public engagement towards the end of 2023 to see what the job entails.

The previous person tipped to take the role was Alison Corfield, described as a "straight-talking" brand management expert.

White worked for the late Queen Elizabeth II until her death in September 2022.

Before that, the Royal Marines officer served in Afghanistan in 2009.

Kate, 42, is not expected to return to working royal duties until at least after Easter.

Last month, Kensington Palace released the following statement: "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery.

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery.

"Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.