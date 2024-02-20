Usher justifies Alicia Keys Super Bowl hug after Jennifer Goicoechea marriage

Usher faced backlash after intimate hug with Alicia Keys during Super Bowl performance

Jennifer Goicoechea’s husband, Usher meant no harm with his gesture of “love” for Alicia Keys during their 2024 Super Bowl performance.



Alicia Keys and Usher had a strong hug during their duet at the Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show, which caused some internet rumbling.

The way Usher grabbed the Fallin' singer during their performance of their 2004 hit song, My Boo, irritated several fans.

The singer of Caught Up admitted to laughing at the outcry with Keys' husband, Swizz Beatz, on Monday's Breakfast Club radio show, which is hosted by Charlamagne Tha God.

“Absolutely, we laughed about it,” Usher, 45, revealed, which may be a shock to some fans.

Usher also called out the unreasonable thinking of critics.

“It’s crazy how people think,” he said. “It’s all about how you present things, man, it’s all about love.”

Usher defended and defined their intense interaction as “literally about having fun because of a song me and Alicia made many years ago and we celebrate it because of the legacy of it.”

He further cleared that “no disrespect” was meant for anyone through that hug.

Usher’s response to the backlash comes after the singer recently married long-time partner Jennifer Goicoechea.

The singer tied the knot with the music entrepreneur in Las Vegas on February 11, on the day he performed a medley of his greatest hits at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, as per a marriage licence acquired by TMZ.