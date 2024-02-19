Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara expecting second child together

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara will be adding another new addition to their family.

Mara, who was celebrating the premiere of her new film, The Kitchen, shared a glimpse at her baby bump while posing for photographers at the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, on Friday.

The actress, 38, wore a black strapless Givenchy gown while cradling her belly.

This will be the second child for the Carol star and Phoenix, 49.

Mara and Phoenix, 49, who privately got engaged in 2019 after first meeting in 2012 on the set of the sci-fi drama Her, are already parents to son River, who was born in 2020.

The couple named their boy after Phoenix’s late brother, River Phoenix, who died of a drug overdose in 1993 at the age of 23.

“River has enhanced their lives more than they’ve ever imagined and has brought them closer together,” a source told Us Weekly in May 2021. “They’re a very private couple and want River to have a normal, healthy upbringing.”

Pheonix and Mara may have met on the set of Her but they didn’t begin dating until they worked together on another film, Mary Magdalene in 2018.