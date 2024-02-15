Darius Rucker announces new memoir ‘Life’s Too Short’ after drug arrest

Darius Rucker’s memoir ‘Life’s Too Short’ is set to release this spring

Darius Rucker is ready to put his life down on paper.

Springing back from his headline-making drug arrest in early February, the Hootie & the Blowfish singer and guitarist opened up to People Magazine about his plans to publish his new memoir called Life’s Too Short.

The upcoming memoir, set to release in spring this year, will detail Rucker’s life through the lens of his musical influences.

It will further touch upon the “stumbles, missteps and battles with demons” that Rucker endured along the way.



Also read: Darius Rucker arrested on drug possession charges in Tennessee



“If I look back at my life and try to see into my past, everything seems blurry. But then I lean in and start to hear something. Melodies. Chords. Harmonies. Lyrics,” Rucker mused.

The award-winning musician added, “This book is the story of my life as told through 23 songs that took me away, soaring, starting at ground level, living in a poor but happy home, never wanting for much more, enjoying what I had, even when times got tough, because I had my escape, my refuge, my music.”

He concluded, “I loved revisiting these memories through the lens of music, and I’m excited to share them this May with Life’s Too Short.”

Life’s Too Short will release on May 28 from Dey Street Books.