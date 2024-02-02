Darius Rucker arrested on drug possession charges in Tennessee: report

Darius Rucker arrested on drug possession charges in Tennessee

Darius Rucker was reportedly arrested on three misdemeanor charges in Williamson County, Tennessee.

According to TMZ, the country singer, 57, was booked on two misdemeanor drug charges, for simple possession and casual exchange of a controlled substance.

He was also charged on one misdemeanor for violation of the city’s vehicle registration law, due to allegedly carrying expired tags on his car on Thursday, February 1.

The Hootie and the Blowfish star has seen been released on $10,500 bond.

Rucker was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his contribution to country music in December, two months after the release of his first solo album in six years.

The singer was joined by his three kids, Carolyn, 28, whom he shares with ex Elizabeth Ann Phillips, and Daniella, 22, and Jack, 18, whom he shares with his current wife Beth Leonard.

"Cary, Dani and Jack are my heart, they're my soul," the guitarist enthused during the speech. "They're everything to me and everything I do is for them."