Candace Owens lashes out at Taylor Swift over ‘toxic feminism’

Candace Owens labels Taylor Swift as 'toxic feminist' on a recent event

Candace Owens has recently lashed out at Taylor Swift, calling her as “most toxic feminist during an event hosted on Daily Wire+.

“If you've seen what she's even done in business and how she tries to manipulate her audiences to get out of deals and contracts, she's totally insane,” said Owens.

Owens declared, “She's the most toxic feminist that's ever existed.”

The Daily Wire host called out Swift for writing songs about exes as “psychotic” while she rejected her current relationship with Travis Kelce, who she believed it to be a “business move” for both individuals.

Owens also slammed pop star’s statement from 2014 about Girls actress Lena Dunham.

“She literally said, ‘Lena Dunham taught me feminism, which basically means that you can get whatever you want as long as you're able to sell to people that you're a victim because you're a woman. And she has done it to the tune of a billion dollars,” argued the 34-year-old.

Interestingly, conservatives expressed their fear over Swift supporting Joe Biden for president, potentially convincing the election in his favour.

Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com previously reported that former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social, just hours before Super Bowl LVIII, saying that legislation he signed had been beneficial to Swift and other musical artists.