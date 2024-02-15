Jennifer Lopez reveals Las Vegas wedding dress inspiration

Jennifer Lopez reveals her Las Vegas wedding dress inspiration

Jennifer Lopez got filmy for her Las Vegas wedding.



On Tuesday, Jennifer Lopez revealed to Variety the origin of her Las Vegas wedding dress.

The 54-year-old star of Marry Me disclosed in her July edition of On the JLo newsletter that she wed 51-year-old Ben Affleck in July 2023 while wearing "a dress from an old movie," but she never disclosed the reference until now.

“Is it true that you were wearing the wedding dress from Jersey Girl when you married Ben?” the star was asked by someone off-camera, talking about the textured floral jacquard Alexander McQueen dress she wore in Vegas.

“No, that’s not true,” she said with a laugh. “I wish it was. I wish I did have that dress. I don’t have that dress.”

The Shotgun Wedding actress declares that “this was a different dress” and that she “was doing so much press for Marry Me or Shotgun Wedding or one of those” that she “had all these wedding dresses” at her place.

J. Lo went on to say that she happened to have the ideal gown when she and Affleck "at the spur of the moment, decided to get married that day."

However, it wasn't worn in a movie at all.

“It’s not from a movie. I never wore it in a movie,” she said, explaining, “I had it because I was doing like, photo shoots and performances of Marry Me everywhere.”

Though Marry Me wasn't released until 2022, a year before her wedding, she stated in her newsletter that she had owned the "dress for so many years."

“I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day,” she wrote of the gown.