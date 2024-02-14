Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for breaking Queen's promise

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed as 'money-grabbers'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are accused of using their royal status for financial gains, have been slammed by experts for breaking their promise to Queen Elizabeth over royal titles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been slammed as 'money-grabbers' after they launched a new website using their royal titles and coat of arms.

Harry and Meghan's previous site, Archewell.com, now automatically redirects to 'Sussex.com', which consistently refers to the couple by their official royal titles. Some royal experts and economist have slammed the move.

Speaking to GB News, Angela Levin claimed that Meghan and Harry had allegedly promised Queen Elizabeth she would never use her royal title for financial gains.



The Montecito-based couple have broken a promise they made to Queen Elizabeth II in a bid to “make as much money as possible”, a royal author has fumed.

Levin reacted to Meghan and Harry's website relaunch which used their regal titles -the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - accusing them of using royal status for the capital gain.

Archie and Lilibet's parents, who stepped down from royal duties back in 2020, were allowed to keep their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, but the couple are no longer addressed as His/Her Royal Highness (HRH).



Some of their critic believe that they "want the glamour of the royal name without doing any of the hard work."