Miley Cyrus takes the next big step with boyfriend Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus appears to be getting serious with her boyfriend Maxx Morando as they take the next big step.

The Flowers hitmaker, 31, has officially moved into her Malibu home with Morando, 25, an insider dished to Us Weekly.

“Miley owns a number of properties, but she and Maxx recently moved in together and are staying at her home in Malibu,” the source told the outlet.

“It’s a huge mansion overlooking the water in a gated community.”

The source also went on to mention that the Party in U.S.A. singer and her beau are rarely apart and “spend a lot of time on the private beach together.”

Read More: Miley Cyrus snubs dad Billy Ray Cyrus in speech for Grammy win

“Maxx had been staying over there a lot with Miley because they spend so much time together,” the insider continued. “But they recently made it official, and he moved in.

The pair first confirmed their romance in March 2022, almost two years after Cyrus had split from Cody Simpson in August 2020, after briefly dating him for 10 months.

Her relationship with the La Da Dee hitmaker came following her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, with whom she was together for a decade.