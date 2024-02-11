Meghan Markle’s pal Abigail Spencer dishes on Valentine’s Day plans

Meghan Markle’s co-star and longtime friend Abigail Spencer is revealed what she hopes for the upcoming Valentine’s Day.

The Suits alum, 42, who finalised her divorce from Andrew Prutt in 2013, talked about possible plans with her Spanish boyfriend.

“My boyfriend lives in Spain, so I already gave him the hint. I was like, ‘Is Valentine's a big day in Spain? Because it is here,’” she told People Magazine at the 2024 SCAD TVfest on Saturday.

Even though Spencer did not explicitly mention the name of her boyfriend, she tagged Spanish CEO Oscar Valls in a carousel of photos on the same day on Instagram hinting of their romance.

Valls also smiled in a photo alongside Spencer’s Extended Family costars Donald Faison and Jon Cryer and the show’s creator and showrunner, Mike O’Malley, who joined her at the festival.

Spencer’s comments come after she sang praises for the Duchess of Sussex after their show Suits found renewed success.

Read More: Meghan Markle’s pal lauds her for new found success of ‘Suits’

The Mad Men alum suggested that one of the reasons of the popularity is the fascination with Prince Harry’s wife, who formerly played Rachel Zane on the show, that brought the show ratings soaring once again.

“I think there’s several different things,” she said. “And also, Meghan’s loveliness, you know, that everyone is aware of her and her being on the show.”