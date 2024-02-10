Prince Harry 'ceased to be resident of UK' after King Charles major decision?

Calls to remove Prince Harry as Counsellor of State grow

A royal expert and historian has made shocking claims about Prince Harry's future with the royal family and Britons, suggesting that the Duke should be removed as a Counsellor due to the "issue of residence".

The Duke of Sussex, who recently visited the UK to see his dad following his cancer diagnosis, has been brought into the spotlight about his role in the Firm amid the royal health crisis as the King and Princess Kate have temporarily stepped back from royal duties due their medical procedures.

Royal historian Marlene Koenig reveals why Harry does not sit fit to the key royal role, saying: "The reason why I feel Harry should be removed as Counsellor of State is based on the issue of residence."

"A Counsellor of State must be domiciled in the UK. Harry ceased to be a resident of the UK when he lost his lease to Frogmore Cottage," she explained to Express UK.



Harry, during his 25-hour trip to the UK, stayed in London hotel. King Charles's former butler Grant Harrold has claimed the Duke spent his sole night in at a swanky hotel to show the royal family that he is capable of "supporting himself" financially.

"However, it has been made clear that only working royals will serve as Counsellors of State. This was made clear when Charles asked for special legislation to add Anne and Edward as Counsellors of State for their lifetimes," according to Koenig.



The Counsellors of State, as per law, should be the monarch's spouse and the next four people in the line of succession who are over the age of 21. At the moment, these are Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice. In late 2022, the King proposed that his siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, be named additional Counsellors of State too.

