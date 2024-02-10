Post Malone spills the tea on working with Taylor Swift for upcoming album

Post Malone on working with Taylor Swift for upcoming album

Post Malone has recently spilled the tea about working with Taylor Swift on her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.



Speaking with Apple Music's Zane Lowe on Thursday, Malone opened up about his experience of collaborating with Swift.

He stated, “She's amazing.”

Gushing over Swift, the rapper said, “She's so sweet and so kind and talented and she hit me up and said, 'Let's do it.' And I was like, ‘Hell yeah.’”

Malone disclosed he hadn’t heard the track, Fortnight, from her new album.

But when Lowe expressed his excitement to hear the song, Malone responded, “Me too.”

However, Lowe shared his doubts with Malone, saying he never believed artists when they said they didn’t hear a song they sang.

To this, Malone pointed out, “Taylor is just massive.”

“So, I'd imagine she was pretty Fort Knox about that kind of, right?” added the rapper.

Meanwhile, Taylor also partnered with Florence+ The Machine for the track, Florida!! for her upcoming album.



Earlier this week, Swift dished out details about her 11th album at this year’s Grammy Awards.

During her acceptance speech after receiving award for best vocal pop, Taylor mentioned, “I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my new album comes out on April 19.”

“It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I'm gonna go and post the cover right now backstage,” she remarked.